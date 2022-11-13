Little Kids, Big World: Heritage Center hosting educational fun for children of all ages

Little Kids, Big World program at the Heritage Center
Little Kids, Big World program at the Heritage Center(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While weather conditions may not be the most inviting for younger children, there are plenty of indoor activities, including those at the Heritage Center.

Little Kids, Big World is one of the many weekend programs held at the Heritage Center for children to play and learn in a safe and educational environment. For this particular program, children come and play “I Spy” in the historic double ditch village mural.

“Our whole purpose of this program is to get kids into the museum setting at a younger age so they can see everything museums have to offer, but more specifically so they are immersed in North Dakota history, because that’s what we have a lot of in the museum,” said Sarah Fox, the program creator of Little Kids, Big World at the Heritage Center.

These programs started during the pandemic in 2020 as an answer to parents and children wanting to allow their children to get out, play, and learn. Since then, these programs have continued and have been successful in teaching children in a fun way.

