Kevin Costner: Returning 'Yellowstone' is a hit on own terms

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Kevin Costner from the Paramount Network series...
FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Kevin Costner from the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” is back for its fifth season, with politics on the Dutton family dinner table.

Kevin Costner stars as the family patriarch, owner of a vast Montana ranch. Determined to protect it against developers and others, Costner’s character ran for governor.

The new season of “Yellowstone’ opens with the election’s outcome.

Costner says he was attracted to the series because it highlights the work being done by modern ranchers and the beauty of its Montana setting.

He’s already at work on another Western epic, “Horizon,” planned as a four-movie saga about the men and women who settled the West.

