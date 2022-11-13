Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowplows are out doing everything they can, but there are others who have given their time to help people clear their driveways a bit faster.

The Blizzard Boys with UltraSolutions Inc. have been working hard since the snowstorm started. They started with helping their neighbors, and the business has grown to about 100 calls a day from people in need of help with snow removal. People aren’t the only ones in need. The Blizzard Boys rescued a litter of discarded puppies from the cold.

“I have kind of a soft heart when it comes to helping out the needy. I love animals, and pups, it kinda breaks your heart a little bit to see, you know, the coldness of some people, and I’m not one of those people,” said Chris Lafromboise, supervisor of Blizzard Boys.

Chris, as well as the rest of the Blizzard Boys, agreed that as soon as the puppies were found, there was no question whether they would help them.

Chris and Derick have the puppies warm, fed, and safe, and are actively searching for their forever homes.

