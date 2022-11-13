BFD ask people to adopt a hydrant this winter

Fire hydrant in the snow
Fire hydrant in the snow(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the all the snow that has fallen from the blizzard this week, digging out your driveway isn’t the only thing the city is asking you to do. Keeping fire hydrants clear is also important.

The Bismarck Fire Department is asking for people to adopt a fire hydrant to clear snow three feet around it. This helps the department reduce the time it takes to get water on a fire. There are over 4,500 fire hydrants in the city that need adoption.

