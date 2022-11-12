Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Snow Thursday morning
More snow on the way
Edgeley fire
Crews battling fire at grain elevator in Edgeley
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century

Latest News

A Ukrainian female soldier poses for a photo against a Kherson sign in the background, in...
Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city
FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De...
Iranian who inspired “The Terminal” dies at Paris airport
The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season
The holiday season begins as the Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City. (WCBS)
NO SOUND: Christmas trees arrives at Rockefeller
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end