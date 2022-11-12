Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’

A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs from a house fire. (Source: WCCB, CORNELIUS-LEMLEY FD, CNN)
By Trish Williford
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WCCB) - A North Carolina police officer is being called a hero after saving a couple, their small children and two dogs from a burning home.

Authorities said the fire broke out in a neighborhood on Wednesday night with police alerting the homeowners.

“We were sleeping and then we heard a loud bang at the door. It was so strong, I got scared,” said homeowner Kristina Sitdikov.

Kristina and Tim Sitdikov said the police officer told them to get out of the house. The couple said they had no idea what was going on but they obeyed the officer. They grabbed their two young sons and ran out of the house.

A Cornelius police officer reportedly just happened to be on routine patrol when he noticed the house and the couple’s car on fire.

The officer helped get the couple, their two boys and two dogs out of the home.

The family said the fire started in the kids’ playroom and quickly spread through the walls. They said the smoke detectors never went off because all the smoke was trapped inside the walls and the attic.

According to investigators, the fire was intentionally set.

The couple said they have an idea of who may have started the fire, but they are letting the police do their investigation. They said they are thankful to be alive and grateful for the police officer’s actions.

“He saved four lives and he’s still on duty, who knows what he is going to do next,” Kristina Sitdikov said.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

