Our Redeemer’s headed to state with Region 6 volleyball title

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Our Redeemer’s Knights qualified for the state volleyball tournament Friday, holding off a furious rally from the Rugby Panthers to win the Region 6 title.

The Knights won the first two sets, before Rugby responded, taking the third set. Our Redeemer’s won the fourth set 25-21.

“Just, we had to get our heads in the game right from the start. I think it was good that we lost that third set, just to get some grit in our team. It was just really good,” said Maya Vibeto, ORCS.

Bishop Ryan defeated South Prairie-Max 3-2 in the third place match earlier in the day.

The state tournament is Nov. 17-19 at the Bismarck Event Center.

