Our Redeemer’s headed to state with Region 6 volleyball title

The Knights won the first two sets, before Rugby responded, taking the third set. Our...
The Knights won the first two sets, before Rugby responded, taking the third set. Our Redeemer's won the fourth set 25-21.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Our Redeemer’s Knights qualified for the state volleyball tournament Friday, holding off a furious rally from the Rugby Panthers to win the Region 6 title.

The Knights won the first two sets, before Rugby responded, taking the third set. Our Redeemer’s won the fourth set 25-21.

“Just, we had to get our heads in the game right from the start. I think it was good that we lost that third set, just to get some grit in our team. It was just really good,” said Maya Vibeto, ORCS.

Bishop Ryan defeated South Prairie-Max 3-2 in the third place match earlier in the day.

The state tournament is Nov. 17-19 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
Snow Thursday morning
More snow on the way
Passing time at the airport
Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport
North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
Multi-car pile-up shuts down interstate, NDHP patrol car smashed
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown

Latest News

Dakota Bowl 11A
Jamestown wins second straight 11A state championship
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
Christopher Vickerman
Conviction upheld in Minot murder, case remanded for resentencing
Snowblowers
Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck