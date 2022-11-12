No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm

By Jody Kerzman and Heather Brumbaugh
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck.

They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm.

Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok.

Yea, we’re stuck! Do you have a plow? Hey Bismarck, if anyone’s got a snowplow. I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside of dan’s supermarket.

After he posted that video asking for help, he went into Dan’s Supermarket, where he found three guys willing to help!

And as the bus was getting dug out, that’s when the party started.

The group of Bert’s crew and some locals toasted the weather with some frozen beers!

Bert’s show in Fargo has been rescheduled for Feb. 28.

