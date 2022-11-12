NDSU runs for 2 TDs in 4th, beats Southern Illinois 21-18

NDSU Bison Football
NDSU Bison Football(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller and TaMerik Williams each ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as North Dakota State beat Southern Illinois 21-18 on Saturday.

North Dakota State (8-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, heads into its season finale next Saturday against rival North Dakota riding a three-game win streak.

Miller’s 5-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive early in the fourth quarter. Williams ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:40 remaining to stretch the Bison’s lead to 21-10.

Miller completed 6 of 11 passes that included a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Johnson for the Bison in the first quarter.

Nic Baker threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox with 39 seconds left for Southern Illinois (5-5, 4-3), which has lost three straight. Baker was 14-of-23 passing for 174 yards and also threw an interception.

