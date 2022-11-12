Mandan to light up for those who sacrificed for country

American flag
American flag(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
MANDAN, N.D. (KYFR) - Purple Hearts are given in the name of the president to military service members who have been killed or wounded in action. Now, to honor those recipients, Mandan and Morton County have joined others across the nation in a sign of recognition and respect.

The lights in Mandan’s Dykshoorn Park will be turned purple in a display of unity for the purple heart recipients and the lights at the Morton County Courthouse will be illuminated in red, white, and blue.

Morton County Commissioner, Ray Morrell wrote on Facebook: “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying our red, white, and blue [or purple] for our veterans.” He invited residents to use the hashtag #LightToUnite on social media.

The Purple Heart award was created in 1782 and since then it’s been presented to 1.8 million service members, according to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

