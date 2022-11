EDGELEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at CHS grain elevator in Edgeley, ND. We got the first report of flames around 7:20 Friday evening. Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church of Edgeley is open for anyone displaced by the fire.

