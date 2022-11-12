Cinderella of the Century

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The North Dakota High School football championships are currently being played... but one team took a gamble on the weather to make it to the big game in time.

Some people are still digging out their cars and driveways, but this morning these Century Patriot football players were up early creating a path to the state 11-Man AA title game.

A record-setting blizzard moved into North Dakota Thursday, just in time to delay or possibly cancel a sendoff for the football team. So, the exit plan had to change just as quickly as the weather can turn.

“The plan was looking at going Wednesday to beat the storm, but then the school looked at it and assured that it’s going to clear up on Friday morning and should be able to get down there. Which was good so they can keep their routine,” said Craig Walz, whose son Jaxson plays for the Patriots.

Once a departure time was confirmed, parents and players jumped into action, creating a phone tree to call and coordinate rides for players who didn’t have four-wheel drive vehicles, or to help dig out those piled under several feet of snow. Some players who live off of main roads had to walk to catch their rides.

“Some had to walk probably a block to get to a main artery street” said Walz.

Other parents say this is a fitting way to send off a team who has beat the odds when the chips were down.

“I’d say it’s kind of par for the course for them almost as far as how their seasons been. It’s just one more obstacle and they’ve been able to fight through it all season,” said Nathan Gerhardt, another Century football parent.

The Patriots started the season 0 and 5, were the lowest ranked team in the playoffs and went on to beat the number one ranked team in the state en route to the Dakota Bowl. Kickoff for their game is at 6:40 Friday night.

