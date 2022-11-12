Century Football’s run comes to an end with Dakota Bowl defeat

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Century football won five games in six weeks to make it to the program’s fifth Dakota Bowl in seven seasons, but fall in the state final 48-7 at the hands of Fargo Shanley.

The Deacons led 21-0 just eight minutes into the game, and the Patriots never got back on their feet. This is Century’s second loss of the year to Shanley, previously losing 14-7 in week five.

Despite the loss on the year’s biggest stage, Century completely turned around what looked like an abysmal fall. Century ends the year 5-7.

