Century Football’s run comes to an end with Dakota Bowl defeat

Century vs. Fargo Shanley
Century vs. Fargo Shanley(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Century football won five games in six weeks to make it to the program’s fifth Dakota Bowl in seven seasons, but fall in the state final 48-7 at the hands of Fargo Shanley.

The Deacons led 21-0 just eight minutes into the game, and the Patriots never got back on their feet. This is Century’s second loss of the year to Shanley, previously losing 14-7 in week five.

Despite the loss on the year’s biggest stage, Century completely turned around what looked like an abysmal fall. Century ends the year 5-7.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
Snow Thursday morning
More snow on the way
Passing time at the airport
Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport
North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
Multi-car pile-up shuts down interstate, NDHP patrol car smashed
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown

Latest News

highlights
Dakota Bowl Highlights – 6PM Sportscast 11/11/22
The Knights won the first two sets, before Rugby responded, taking the third set. Our...
Our Redeemer’s headed to state with Region 6 volleyball title
Dakota Bowl 11A
Jamestown wins second straight 11A state championship
Dakota Bowl 11B
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison wins first state title since 2011