Century Football’s run comes to an end with Dakota Bowl defeat
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Century football won five games in six weeks to make it to the program’s fifth Dakota Bowl in seven seasons, but fall in the state final 48-7 at the hands of Fargo Shanley.
The Deacons led 21-0 just eight minutes into the game, and the Patriots never got back on their feet. This is Century’s second loss of the year to Shanley, previously losing 14-7 in week five.
Despite the loss on the year’s biggest stage, Century completely turned around what looked like an abysmal fall. Century ends the year 5-7.
