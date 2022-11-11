Williston man charged with possessing explosives waives preliminary hearing; pleads not guilty

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives waived his preliminary hearing this week.

Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “release of destructive forces” felony after police found and detonated explosives at The Retreat Apartments last month. Court documents indicate that Petrie pleaded “not guilty” on October 24.

He bonded out on October 16.

Trial is scheduled for February 13, 2023

