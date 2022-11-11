Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison wins first state title since 2011

Dakota Bowl 11B
Dakota Bowl 11B(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Larry Sandy’s final year as head coach of the Aggies, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison sits atop the 11B hill. The Aggies beat Central Cass 22-20 at the Dakota Bowl and complete a perfect 12-0 season.

V-D-A-G got the scoring started in the first and were met by a scrappy Central Cass team. The Squirrels led with under six minutes to go before the Aggies punched in the game-winning touchdown.

Quarterback Ben Schepp threw for 228 yards and a score, adding two scores on the ground. Reggie Bruner led the receiving with 128 yards.

The Aggies have now won 10 straight state titles when reaching the Dakota Bowl, that streak starting in 1997.

