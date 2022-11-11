University of Mary cancels in-person classes, offices closed Friday

By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, ND, Thursday, Nov. 10, 5:30 P.M. CT — Due to continuous snowfall and delayed snow removal operations in the Bismarck and Mandan area, all in-person classes scheduled for Friday, November 11, have been cancelled. Teaching faculty are asked to update their students on Canvas before 8 a.m. Friday, November 11, as to expectations for Friday, which may include scheduled sessions of synchronous videoconference instruction. Students have the responsibility to monitor Canvas carefully.

University of Mary offices will also be closed tomorrow, Friday, November 11. Employees are asked to check with their supervisor for additional instruction.

For on-campus residential students, every reasonable effort will be made to care for your needs. For the safety of our Dining Services personnel, the Crow’s Nest will close from 12 midnight to 7 a.m. both Friday and Saturday, opening again for continuous service at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Before attempting to travel off campus, please consult the road report at travel.dot.nd.gov to see if travel is advised on University Dr (Highway 1804) or at your destination.

With regret, our annual Veterans’ Day prayer service and lunch have been cancelled. We remember all the courageous men and women who have served our nation in our grateful prayers, asking God’s blessing upon them and their families.

Please note, this cancellation is in effect for only the locations in Bismarck at this time. Students, faculty, and staff should continue to monitor 8000.umary.edu for additional updates. University of Mary personnel not yet registered for emergency notifications, are encouraged to do so now.

