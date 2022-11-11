Ranchers face first significant snowstorm of the season

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter is officially here after a Colorado low brought significant amounts of snow throughout the region. Now, farmers and ranchers are dealing with the first big weather event of the season.

As snow and cold temperatures move into the area, ranchers like Dylan and Whitney Klasna have to make sure their cows are properly fed. Dealing with drought conditions, snow came a little earlier than expected.

“I wasn’t planning on feeding this heavy yet, but we had a decent hay crop this year,” said Whitney.

In McKenzie County, Titus Stenberg is tending to his herd who were out on pasture. The area saw their first snowfall of the year a few weeks ago, which already melted into the soil. That combined with the current weather may provide him with a head start going into spring.

“So, I think we are going to freeze wet here this fall and winter. Our dirt hasn’t frozen wet in the last three falls probably, so that’s a nice change,” said Stenberg.

Both Klasna and Stenberg say this snow is considered dry in terms of moisture and won’t do much to help the drought conditions people are facing. Even so, this could be a welcomed sign if moisture remains consistent this winter.

“I think that getting moisture this early on sets us up well. Hopefully it gets us into that moisture cycle so we can continue throughout the rest of the winter,” said Marley Manoukian, Montana State Ag Extension agent.

Having snow cover helps insulate the ground for perennials and things that were planted in the fall. Most importantly, snow cover that melts in the spring is necessary to help refill water sources for cattle.

