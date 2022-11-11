Plows clear out after the storm

Plows 11/11
Plows 11/11(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the storm many are looking to get out and move around, but many streets remain covered in snow. That’s where Bismarck Public Works Street Department comes in.

Plow crews have gone over the emergency routes and are now moving on to the main arteries of the capital city and residential areas. The department will be working over the weekend to continue to clear the snow. According to the plow crew leader there are many things that people can do to help the snowplows out- such as not pushing snow out into the street.

“Contractors, I’ve seen pushing it out and piling it in the middle of the street. It just delays our time and our work, so we gotta work around that stuff. It’s not a good situation for us,” said Chad Schriemiester, crew leader.

The plow crews expect to have the streets cleared in the next couple of days. They will start hauling snow out next week.

