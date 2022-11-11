Platinum players: Velva football sports new look ahead of Dakota Bowl

By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) - They’re blonde!

“We went through a lot of dye,” said Velva senior Gabe Lakoduk.

The night of the Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose Aggies’ win over Hillsboro in the state semifinal, they made a change.

“At the beginning of the season, Gabe Lakoduk had the bright idea that we should all bleach our hair if we made it to state,” said Velva senior Tyler Holdeman.

Now their hair matches Velva’s classic blue and yellow.

“That night we bought out the town of all the blonde hair dye, went up to Ben Schepp’s house and decided to color it all,” said Gabe.

What started as a joke between a few bleached boys turned into a show of Aggie pride.

“It was really only for the varsity, then everyone else jumped in. we’re a family, so everyone has to do it at this point,” said Gabe.

With an Aggie takeover of Fargo...

“Driving, how far, just to support us for the state game, it’s amazing. It feels awesome,” said Tyler.

These platinum players are easy to spot.

The Aggies will play Central Cass in the 11B game of Dakota Bowl XXX, Friday morning at the Fargodome.

