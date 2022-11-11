North Dakota Nice on full display in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather conditions are harsh - but for many across the state, it presents an opportunity to help their neighbors.

‘North Dakota Nice’ is the philosophy many Bismarck residents are living by today. Nathan Scott spent extra time clearing his neighbors’ sidewalk in addition to his own. “We live two houses down, so we’re just polite and do the corner here, it’s usually about an hour,” said Nathan Scott, of Bismarck.

For people with four-wheel drive, the name of the game is rescuing those who get stuck. “It’s kind of a winter sport of mine, see somebody on the side of the road, I help them out as best I can,” said Sean Banks of Bismarck. And for families, today’s weather provided a fun way to spend time together. “They fatigue quickly, because they’re little kids. But yeah, we have six kids, we’ve got lots of good helpers, a nice big yard to play in in the summer and a lot to shovel in the winter,” said Lauren Emmel of Bismarck.

As for the reason people help others out, the answers vary: “It’s the right thing to do, it’s just an easy pass to keep coming around the corner,” said Scott. “I wouldn’t take any money from them. It’s just in case I need a helping hand later on. I’m saving it for that,” said Banks. The spirit of helping neighbors and strangers seems to be contagious the worse the weather gets - as the day went on, more and more people we came across were helping, including this reporter.

