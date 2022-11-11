New Salem-Almont’s magical season ends with Dakota Bowl overtime win

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In their first Dakota Bowl appearance since 2018, and looking for their first state title since 1986, New Salem-Almont outlasts Cavalier 28-26 in overtime.

Cavalier jumped out quick in the first half, leading 14-0 early in the second quarter. The Holsteins got six points back before the half and trailed 14-6 at the break.

The Holsteins scored on the first play of the fourth, answered by Cavalier on their next possession. Down 20-12, NS-A scored with 3:20 left in the game to pull within two. Wyatt Kuhn caught a pass from Ty Wolding on the two-point try to tie it at 20. 48 minutes wasn’t enough to decide the 9-man champion.

In overtime, Brock Norton scored first for the Holsteins, and converted on the two-point conversion to lead 28-20. Cavalier scored on their OT try but failed to convert the conversion.

TY Wolding rushed for 107 yards and two scores to lead the Holsteins.

New Salem-Almont completes a perfect 12-0 season with the win.

