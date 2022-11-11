Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. - Neighbors on one north Bismarck street took matters into their own hands Friday afternoon and together, they used their snowblowers to open up their street.

They say at least 15 neighbors on east Edmonton plowed about two blocks to Washington street. It took them about 45 minutes to get a path cleared. It’s not a perfectly plowed street, but they say, it will do until city crews get to it. City snow removal crews are working as fast as they can to get streets opened. They’ve got about 1,500 streets to plow.

