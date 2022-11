MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A Veterans Day ceremony planned for 11 a.m. at the Minot Armory next to the city auditorium has been canceled due to weather.

Organizers told Your News Leader the cancelation was for the safety of their patrons. There are no plans to reschedule.

The event typically draws veterans and their families from across the region.

