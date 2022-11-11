Minot Hot Tots name head coach for inaugural season

The Minot Hot Tots announced Mitch Gallagher as the coach for their first season at Corbett...
The Minot Hot Tots announced Mitch Gallagher as the coach for their first season at Corbett Field, in a press release Thursday.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We now know who will be the first head coach of Minot’s new Northwoods League team.

The Minot Hot Tots announced Mitch Gallagher as the coach for their first season at Corbett Field.

Gallagher played college ball for two years each at Pepperdine and Xavier.

He played for the Bismarck Larks in their inaugural season.

He eventually broke into coaching, and served as head coach of the Bismarck Bull Moose in 2020.

Three of the players from that 2020 team ended up getting drafted.

He returned to the Larks last year to serve as an assistant coach.

Most recently, he worked as the recruiting coordinator for the Eastern Florida State College Titans.

Hot Tots baseball begins in May.

