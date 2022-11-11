Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Sefton Hill, Game Director at Rocksteady Studios, Jim Lee, legendary artist and co-publisher at DC Entertainment, and Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, left to right, celebrate the advanced launch of Batman: Arkham City from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Rocksteady Studios at Toys 'R' Us Times Square, Monday, Oct. 17, 2011, in New York.(Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Dark Knight in “Batman: The Animated Series” and other animated shows and movies for decades, has died at the age of 66, Warner Bros. announced.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said Conroy brought Batman to life in nearly 60 productions, including 15 films and “Batman: TAS,” which ran from 1992-1996.

“Kevin was perfection,” said actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker on the series, per the statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shown through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
Snow Thursday morning
More snow on the way
North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
Multi-car pile-up shuts down interstate, NDHP patrol car smashed
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
Passing time at the airport
Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76
John Wells
SD veteran honored for WWII service
A full ground stop is in effect at the DFW International Airport after a fire broke out at one...
Full ground stop in effect at DFW airport after fuel pump fire
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts