Jamestown wins second straight 11A state championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tight first quarter in the Fargodome, Jamestown pulled away from Fargo North with a 26-point second quarter, winning the 11A state title 46-28.

Quarterback Payton Hochhalter shined, throwing for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nathaniel Walz caught 5 passes for 129 yards and 2 scores.

The Blue Jays end the year 10-2, winning their last five on the way to the program’s second straight, and second ever, Dakota Bowl title.

