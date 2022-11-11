Interstate 94 opens from Dickinson to Bismarck and some portions farther east

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says I-94 reopened just before 9:00 a.m. from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound lanes Bismarck to Jamestown.

Eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown remain closed Friday morning because of stranded vehicles blocking the way.

Transportation officials have also opened Highway 83.

Drivers are asked to use caution on all roads, as they remain icy.

For the latest on travel information, go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

