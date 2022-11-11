Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all weathered the storm in different ways. The blizzard for one Bismarck woman certainly wasn’t lonely.

Since Wednesday night, Sara Huft’s given up the comforts of home.

“I stayed here the last two nights. I brought my camping cot. I have it upstairs. Luckily, we always have donations of blankets and stuff, so I have some comforters up there. I’ve been sleeping on some dog toys I’ve used as pillows,” said Sara Huft, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue shop manager.

But she’s had plenty of companionship. Eight dogs and 22 cats at the Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue in Bismarck kept her company.

She says a sleepover with dozens of pets isn’t the usual, but when care isn’t easily accessible due to road conditions it’s necessary for someone to stay with the animals.

“That still means all of the dogs need to go out to go potty, all of the cat’s litter boxes need to get cleaned. Everyone needs their food and meds. When it comes to the roads being shut down completely, then we do try to have somebody around. Or, even better, we will reach out to the public and say, ‘hey can you house this animal, at least through the storm,’” said Huft.

There’re two schools of thought for how to handle a storm. Some like to cuddle up with loved ones.

“A lot of the cats are probably completely clueless that we are under about two feet of snow right now. But they’re still getting lots of love and attention every day and that’s all that they really care about,” said Huft.

Others head outside for some winter fun.

“All of our dogs like this weather a lot more than I do. We lucked out on that end, I suppose,” said Huft.

Although the time outside is in shorter bursts, the dogs enjoy a few more walks.

Thanks to Huft the animals had the best of both worlds.

Huft said that if you’re stuck inside with your pets, it’s a good idea to have them play with enrichment toys or hide treats for them to find so they can burn off some energy.

Huft said more animals have been brought into rescues in the chilly weather and encouraged people to make sure each pet’s vaccinations are up to date.

