Conviction upheld in Minot murder, case remanded for resentencing

Christopher Vickerman
Christopher Vickerman(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a 32-year-old man charged with fatally shooting his father in May 2019 but ordered him to be resentenced in district court.

Christopher Vickerman is currently serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his father, 55-year-old Mark Vickerman. A jury convicted Christopher of the charge following a trial nearly a year ago, and he was sentenced in March.

As part of the sentence, he was ordered to serve at least 85%, or 65 years, before being able to apply for parole.

Christopher appealed the conviction as well as the sentencing.

In a ruling filed Nov. 10, the high court upheld the conviction, but ruled that the lower court did not adequately factor in Christopher’s remaining life expectancy when determining an appropriate sentence.

A new sentencing date has not yet been set for district court in Minot.

