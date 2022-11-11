‘Comes from the heart’: Vietnam vet in Fargo gifted new snowblower

Ted Sott, a Vietnam veteran, was gifted a new snowblower.
Ted Sott, a Vietnam veteran, was gifted a new snowblower.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Vietnam veteran Ted Sott was surprised by strangers who were there to gift him a new snowblower. The timing was perfect since people all across the area were cleaning up after the winter storm on Thursday.

“It’s going to make it a easier to just get out there and work it when you got a dependable machine.” said Sott.

Sott served during the Vietnam War in the 70′s. He was nominated by a friend and he was chosen out of 50 nominations. This was put together by American Heroes Outdoors TV, Sparklight and Scheels to surprise the Army veteran.

“Whatever it is that we’re giving away whether it’s a snowblower, a hat, a sweatshirt, it feels good because they’re not used to getting a lot of recognition.” said Greg Nathan, an American Heroes Outdoors TV ambassador.

“Kind of one of those times that gives you shivers and kind of gives you goosebumps to know that you are able to help someone.” said Shereen Stark, the general manager of Sparklight.

Sott said the recognition means a lot to him.

“Happy Veteran’s Day, comes from the heart from another veteran.” said Sott.

