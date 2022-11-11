City of Dickinson snow operations briefing

MINOT, N.D. - Today, Dickinson Public Works staff have been focusing on Priority 1 and 2 roadways while sanding intersections.

Weather permitting, the focus will shift to the downtown commercial area and residential zones at approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

In the residential areas, the plan is to minimize ridgeways in front of driveways as much as possible. In the downtown commercial area, snow operations will consist of windrowing and hauling snow.

Please assist with the snow plowing operations by removing on-street parked vehicles when possible.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.