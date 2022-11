MINOT N.D. (KMOT) - A popular hockey tournament will be coming to Minot in June of 2023.

The World Cup of Youth Hockey will take place at Maysa Arena June 2-4.

In previous locations, the tournament has had players from nearly 20 states and a few Canadian provinces.

To find more information or sign-up, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.