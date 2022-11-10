Veterans Day celebration at Prairie Rose Elementary School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some kids, Friday might just be a day off from school, but students at Prairie Rose Elementary School got the chance to celebrate Veterans Day Wednesday through a ceremony with their friends and families.

These students are walking into their gymnasium to step into the shoes of their relatives and honor the veterans in their lives. Kerry Mosset, a third-grade teacher, organized the event and has deep ties with Veterans Day.

“I just think that it’s really important that kids know what Veterans Day is about. I love it doing it in third grade because so many of them know what a veteran is, but they have no idea that they have family members who are veterans,” said Mosset.

Mosset hopes students will walk away with a new understanding of those who have been lost, and an appreciation for the active members who are still serving. It seems a lot of students received that message.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories about people’s like, grandpa, great grandpas getting like a purple heart or something because they lost like a limb,” said Riley Hoff, a third grader.

The students learned from each other’s stories about their relatives’ experiences and talked about the people who they consider heroes in a video presentation.

“Veterans Day means that a lot of people have fought, including my great-grandpa,” said Oakley Ell. “He’s a hero because he fought in the Vietnam War”.

For the heroes in the audience, they gave all of them a standing ovation and handed out gifts to the veterans in the crowd.

“I think it’s gonna make the veterans all happy that we did this for them,” said Hoff.

The students sang patriotic songs, performed a flag-folding ceremony, and played a slideshow to thank the veterans in the crowd and those still serving away from home.

The Veterans Day Celebration is an annual event at Prarie Rose Elementary School.

