Thousands of Minot-area high schoolers take over State Fair Center for career expo

Career expo at the State Fair Center
Career expo at the State Fair Center(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thousands of Minot-area high schoolers took over the North Dakota State Fair Center Wednesday for the second annual Minot Area Career Expo.

Organizers said the students came from nearly two dozen area schools including Minot Public, and many Class B schools.

They got the chance to learn from area companies and organizations about jobs and careers, some of which stem from a college degree, as well as tech and trades, apprenticeships, and opportunities in the military.

Organizers said some juniors and seniors last year were able to identify careers of interest to pursue.

“We actually have a lot of our freshmen and sophomore students who end up taking classes in high school that will help prepare them for a career that they found out about here that they maybe didn’t know we even offered, because we have a lot of hands-on career classes at Minot High that you can take as well,” said Kellie Meyer, an organizer with the Minot Area Career Expo.

The event started at one of the Minot high school campuses but organizers brought it to the State Fair Center last year to include more schools.

