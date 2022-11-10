Stefanie Stalheim named new Minot City Attorney

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot has a new full-time city attorney.

The city council formally appointed Stefanie Stalheim to the position earlier this week.

Stalheim was born and raised in Mohall and studied law at the University of North Dakota.

She’s served as Assistant City Attorney since 2015.

Stalheim was one of three finalists considered.

She takes over for Kelly Hendershot, who took a position as an assistant professor at Minot State University earlier this year.

