Snowplows help cover Bismarck after storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow coming down, it can be difficult to get anywhere in town. However, for emergency vehicles, staying put is not an option. One crew helps dig out major roadways to make the drive possible.

It might take more than a couple swipes of the plow to move this snow away.

“It might go for 10 hours yet, so we will see what happens at the end,” said Tim Todd, equipment operator.

The Bismarck Public Works Street department is working around the clock to clear the roads. Some of the challenges is working around moving and stalled vehicles.

“That gives us a bit harder to get around them vehicles,” said Chad Schiermiester, crew leader.

It usually takes the crew 48 to 56 hours to clear 8 inches of snow. Since this storm has already produced more than that, it will take longer to clear.

“Not sure what we got yet as of now so it will take a few days to get it open,” said Schiermiester.

The crew had 14 pieces of equipment plowing snow this afternoon.

The blizzard warning is scheduled to last until midnight Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.