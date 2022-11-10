Scott Burlingame looks ahead to goals for Minot following city council election

Scott Burlingame
Scott Burlingame(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Scott Burlingame has been elected to the Minot City Council to fill the spot vacated by Tom Ross when he was elected Mayor of Minot.

Burlingame received roughly 53% of the vote, compared to former state lawmaker Roscoe Streyle, who received roughly 47%.

Streyle had served as an interim council member since appointed by Mayor Ross in July, and had received Ross’ support in the special election.

Your News Leader caught up with Burlingame shortly after the race was called.

“I’d like to get busy right away working on helping some childcare issues in this community, helping to solve that issue. Moving forward, building a sustainable budget without worrying about property tax. In general, just trying to get as many people as possible involved in our local government because we’re a better government and we’re a better city when there’s more people active and engaged,” said Burlingame.

Meanwhile, Streyle thanked city leaders on social media for giving him the opportunity to serve on the council on an interim basis, adding, “Congratulations to Scott Burlingame, he’s a good man and will do a great job for Minot!”

Burlingame is also the current executive director of Independence, Inc., and is involved with other nonprofits.

He received an endorsement from the Souris Valley Fraternal Order of Police.

His term runs through 2024.

