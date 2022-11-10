Ryan Zinke secures Montana’s first US House seat

MT District 1 winner
MT District 1 winner(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITEFISH, M.T. (KUMV) - Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has won Montana’s western US House District.

The race was called Thursday morning, with Zinke pulling about 49.7 percent of the vote, defeating democratic challenger Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb.

Zinke served as Montana’s lone representative in 2014 and 2016 before being named Interior Secretary by Donald Trump in 2017. He served two years in that position before resigning amid several scandals.

In a statement, Zinke said: “I’m incredibly grateful to the people of Western Montana for once again placing their trust in me to fight for them in Washington, DC... now it’s time to fight for freedom and protect our way of life in Montana.”

Tranel had about 46.4% percent of the vote. She said that she and the entire district need to keep Zinke accountable for his votes.

“I ask you to hold your representatives accountable. The fact of the election does not erase the corruption of Ryan Zinke,” said Tranel.

Both house races went for Republicans, with incumbent Matt Rosendale winning the eastern district.

Senator Jon Tester is the only Democrat serving a national position in Montana. Statewide, Republicans hold control of the Governor’s office as well as the Senate and House.

