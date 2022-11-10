Preparing for the big dig

Snow blowers at Ace Hardware
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The early bird gets the frozen worm, but when there’s severe winter weather, they get the snowblower.

Ace Hardware in north Bismarck says they’ve sold between 20 and 30 snowblowers in just one day. They say this storm has pushed people in to buy earlier than in other years.

“It’s certainly earlier than it’s been the past couple of years. We’ve had a couple of dry winters, and that’s part of the reason I have any inventory at all right now is because we’ve been accumulating inventory for a couple years and saving it up,” said Store Manager Samual Hinz.

If you can still make the trip, they still have plenty of shovels and even a few snowblowers assembled and ready to take home. Hinz says if you see a machine at a decent price, it’s a good idea to pick it up because supply chain problems have put inventory behind.

