Multi-car pile-up shuts down interstate, NDHP patrol car smashed

North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper narrowly missed a crash Wednesday night while responding to a jackknifed semi on I-94 in Jamestown.

Just after the trooper turned on emergency lights and stepped outside, another vehicle struck the patrol truck, forcing the trooper to jump into the median to avoid being hit. The trooper was not injured.

Soon after, state troopers say another seven crashes happened in the same stretch of the interstate. A total of about two dozen vehicles were involved. Several people went to the hospital for injuries, including a broken leg.

The chain reaction of crashes shut down westbound I-94 lanes from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say the fine mist falling at the time made roads icy prior to the crashes.

