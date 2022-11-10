More snow on the way

Snow Thursday morning
Snow Thursday morning(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state.

Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.

“I live up in NE Bismarck and I could see maybe 50 feet on my way down. Driving through streets is pretty rough, luckily, I have four-wheel drive, so I got around fairly easy,” said Daniel Moos of Bismarck.

The blizzard warning is scheduled to last until midnight.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-impact winter storm advisories
Wed. Night UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota with blizzard conditions
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
ND Powerball prize winners
Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota
North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
Multi-car pile-up shuts down interstate, NDHP patrol car smashed
New Starbucks location
Another Starbucks location brewing in south Bismarck

Latest News

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
MT District 1 winner
Ryan Zinke secures Montana’s first US House seat
Ryan Zinke
Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat
Schwan
UPDATE: Veterans Appreciation meal is CANCELLED