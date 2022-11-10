More snow on the way

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state.

Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.

“I live up in NE Bismarck and I could see maybe 50 feet on my way down. Driving through streets is pretty rough, luckily, I have four-wheel drive, so I got around fairly easy,” said Daniel Moos of Bismarck.

The blizzard warning is scheduled to last until midnight.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.