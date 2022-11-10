Minot’s Dissette, leader of state title run, commits to NDSU

Darik Dissette
Darik Dissette(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior guard Darik Dissette, the MVP of last year’s Class A Boys Basketball tournament, signed his letter of intent to play Div. I basketball at North Dakota State University, at a ceremony Wednesday at Minot High School.

“It’s a great feeling, I don’t have to worry about anything anymore. I don’t have to stress about my senior season. Obviously, I want to go back to back, but it’s a great feeling to relax and play with my teammates,” said Darik.

Just after signing, Darik went straight to an open gym practice to prepare for the basketball season.

