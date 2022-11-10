Mark Fox, new tribal councilmembers sworn in on Fort Berthold

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Re-elected MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox and three elected tribal council members were sworn in during a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon in New Town.

The tribal election committee certified Tuesday’s election results earlier in the day.

Fox was joined by his sister and son for the ceremony, and former Tribal Chairman Ed Lone Fight swore him in.

First elected in 2014, Fox received a third term from voters on the reservation Tuesday, and told Your News Leader he intends it to be his final one in office.

Fox had said he wanted to focus on economic development and gas capture on the energy-rich Fort Berthold Reservation if re-elected.

For those who did not vote for him, Fox said moving forward, tribal leadership needs to communicate more with its members.

“Sometimes we don’t get enough information out to the public, so they don’t have it. It’s easy to question, or don’t have confidence, so we’ve got to obviously improve getting information out to show what we’ve been doing, and the good things we’ve been doing as well,” said Fox.

Also, council members Cory Spotted Bear, Mervin Packineau, and Robert White were sworn in to represent their segments — Twin Buttes, Parshall, and Four Bears, respectively.

Spotted Bear and Packineau secured their elections to the council in the September primary.

Fox managed to earn 438 more votes than his challenger, former Tribal Chairman Tex Hall, according to the numbers reported Tuesday night. Still, Hall’s camp reiterated as of Wednesday afternoon their intentions to challenge the results.

Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

