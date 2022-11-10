Mandan, Wachter middle schoolers form bonds with therapy K9

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Animals and people are forming bonds to help those in the community. Wednesday, Mandan and Wachter peer-to-peer middle schoolers met with the Morton County Sheriff Department’s therapy K9.

When therapy K9 Major Teddy Hugz trotted through the door, the students broke out in smiles.

“Just by him walking in automatically made my day so much better,” said 8th grader Madison Reems.

Major is in training to become a therapy dog to help students with anxiety, trauma, or those who are struggling through a difficult day.

“Just seeing a cute dog like that can make anyone more relaxed,” said 8th grader Jaelee Hegney.

“After they see him and spend time with him, they are able to [be] calm and be more in control of their emotions and self-regulate. It is really great when he is able to come because usually the rest of the day goes pretty smoothly after he is here,” said Maggie Williams, special education strategist at Mandan Middle School.

Major will eventually play a larger role in the community, supporting kids through court testimony or comforting individuals dealing with trauma at the scenes of accidents or crimes.

“It was just really nice to hear that they could have that support or something there to help them through that,” said Reems.

“The dogs won’t judge you for what you want to say,” said Hegney.

Student peer-to-peer leaders say learning about Major’s role has been fun, and they say they’ve grown as they work with each other in the mentorship-based program.

“I really liked the idea of getting a new perspective on things and I’ve learned so much about new people. I’ve learned about how they live their lives, how they act, and why they act that way,” said Reems.

Students hope to learn more about how they can serve communities in unique ways.

“To be able to have Major in the classroom and letting the kids see what he does and how he works is a pretty cool thing,” said Deputy David Tomlinson, school resource officer for Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

The long-term goal for teachers? To keep expanding options to assist students in need.

Major, it seems, is making a good start.

Another therapy K9 from West Fargo was meant to make the trip to Mandan Wednesday but was delayed by the storm. Another trip is in the works for students and the two K9s to meet.

