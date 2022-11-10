Jamestown Regional Airport to stay open through storm

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday’s severe winter weather will be impacting airports across the state.

Jamestown Regional Airport says they are fully staffed and ready for whatever winter weather may come their way. Freezing rain and low visibility or whiteout conditions where the snowplows could not remove snow would be some scenarios in which the airport would actually close down.

“Other than that, we typically try to leave the airport open, but provide the information to the pilots and the flying community about what the conditions are at the airport,” said Airport Director Katie Hemmer.

Hemmer says to keep an eye out for communication from the airlines regarding the status of any flights in the next few days. They will work with you to reschedule any travel plans impacted by the weather.

