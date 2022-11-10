I-94 westbound closed from Valley City to Jamestown

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 westbound lanes from Valley City to Jamestown until further notice due to a traffic incident in the area.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

