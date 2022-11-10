Holsteins hit the road early to Fargo with impending storm

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - The New Salem Holsteins are headed to the big stage of the Fargodome to play in the nine-man high school football championship. But they have to play by Mother Nature’s rules. They weren’t scheduled to leave until Thursday, but because of the blizzard conditions that this storm is expected to bring, they had to call an audible and change their game plan.

“We thought we’d hold out until yesterday, check what the forecast was going to be, didn’t look like it was changing for the better. So, with our administration and our A.D., we just made the decision that we needed to go today, so about noon yesterday I’d say we made the call,” said Head Coach Steve Kleinjan.

Kleinjan says their opponent, the Cavalier Tornados, will be in the same boat as far as last-minute changes, but the Holsteins will stay focused despite the change in schedule.

The Holsteins play Friday at noon at the Fargodome.

