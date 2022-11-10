GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.

Dealers will update software that controls the lights.

Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-impact winter storm advisories
Wed. Night UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota with blizzard conditions
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
ND Powerball prize winners
Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota
New Starbucks location
Another Starbucks location brewing in south Bismarck
ND Measure 2
Measure 2 projected to fail, recreational cannabis will not be legalized statewide

Latest News

FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
Former first lady Michelle Obama, left, and former President Barack Obama arrive to cast their...
Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book
A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so...
TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken