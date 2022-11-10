Former NDSU football player charged for possession of child porn

Arp mugshot
Arp mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former NDSU football player is behind bars at the Cass County Jail after investigators say they found several files of child pornography on the man’s devices.

29-year-old Justin Arp is charged with two felony counts of possession of prohibited materials. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. Arp was a tight end with NDSU in 2012 and 2013, but left in 2014 due to injuries.

Court documents say the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip which found hundreds of files were being stored on one of Arp’s devices. Documents say of the 932 files investigators looked through, they found videos of teen girls and boys between the ages of 4 and 16 engaging in a range of sexual acts.

Arp confessed to investigators he was in possession of the files and was arrested on Nov. 9, according to official documents.

Investigators say Arp could face additional charges as they continue to collect evidence.

Arp’s next court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
Snow Thursday morning
More snow on the way
Passing time at the airport
Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport
North Dakota Highway Patrol car destroyed
Multi-car pile-up shuts down interstate, NDHP patrol car smashed
Crash shuts down portion of I-94
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown

Latest News

American flag
Mandan to light up for those who sacrificed for country
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
highlights
Dakota Bowl Highlights – 6PM Sportscast 11/11/22
weather cold
Evening Weather 11/11/22
sd veteran
SD veteran honored for WWII service