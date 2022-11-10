Flight delays turn into new friendships at Bismarck Airport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The airport might not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to making new friends. One group of travelers stranded in Bismarck passed the time with games, pizza and new friendships.

Bismarck airport is just one airport experiencing delays and cancelations due to the snowstorm, but certain flyers like Jerry Hartmann are staying positive during their delay.

“Most of the time when you travel, everybody wants to be quiet and cold and just get to their destination, but this is kind of forced us out of our comfort zones a little bit and let us get out there and meet Mary and Todd and Zack and a whole bunch of people that we didn’t travel here with, so it’s not a great situation, but honestly you can have fun wherever you’re at,” said Jerry Hartmann, a Utah native.

Hartmann started in a group of four but is now traveling with a group of around 10, all of them waiting for their connecting flights. They played cards to pass the time and laughed along the way. Although they’re flying for different reasons, from business trips to hunting, they’re bonded over being stranded in North Dakota for a while.

